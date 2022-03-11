Hong Kong : Libérez la syndicaliste Winnie Yu et ses co-accusé-es !

Le 8 mars, la syndicaliste de l’hospitalisation publique Winnie Yu a été renvoyée derrière les barreaux.

Placée en détention préventive en février 2021, elle avait bénéficié cinq mois plus tard d’une liberté sous caution. Celle-ci vient d’être révoquée de façon arbitraire au motif que Winnie Yu a vendu des objets d’artisanat et du café à l’occasion du Nouvel An lunaire afin de subvenir à ses besoins, ainsi qu’aux frais juridiques liés à son procès à venir !

Licenciée de son emploi, Winnie Yu doit en effet comparaître le 28 avril avec 46 autres militant-es de pratiquement toutes les nuances de l’opposition. Ils/elles sont accusé-es d’avoir participé à une "primaire de l’opposition" préalablement aux élections législative-s.

Parmi les syndicalistes actuellement emprisonnées figurent notamment Lee Cheuk-yan et Carol Ng ex-dirigeant-es de la centrale syndicale HKCTU aujourd’hui dissoute.

Quant à Winnie Yu, les autorités ne lui pardonnent pas d’avoir été la présidente du syndicat HAEA qui avait organisé début 2020 une grève reconductible de 5 jours de l’hospitalisation publique ayant contraint les autorités à pendre enfin quelques mesures contre la pandémie de Covid.

L’union syndicale Solidaires exige des autorités de Pékin et de Hong Kong :

la libération immédiate des militant-es emprisonnée-es,

l’arrêt des poursuites judiciaires à leur encontre.

Hong Kong - Free trade unionist Winnie Yu and her co-accused !

On March 8, public hospital unionist Winnie Yu is being sent back to prison.

Placed in pre-trial detention in February 2021, she had been granted bail five months later. Her bail has now been arbitrarily revoked on the grounds that Winnie Yu sold handicrafts and coffee at Lunar New Year in order to support herself and the legal costs of her upcoming trial !

Fired from her job, Winnie Yu is scheduled to appear in court on April 28 with 46 other activists of quite the whole spectrum of the opposition. They are accused of having participated in an "opposition primary" prior to the legislative elections.

Among the trade unionists currently imprisoned are Lee Cheuk-yan and Carol Ng, former leaders of the disbanded HKCTU.

As for Winnie Yu, the authorities do not forgive her for having been the president of the HAEA union, which organized a five-day strike in public hospitals at the beginning of 2020, forcing the authorities to finally take some measures against the Covid pandemic.

The Union syndicale Solidaires demands from the authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong :

the immediate release of the imprisoned activists,

the end of legal proceedings against them.