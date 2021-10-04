SOLIDAIRES
Actes

Les motions d’actualités du 8e congrès de l’Union syndicale Solidaires (septembre 2021)

Déclaration du 8e congrès

https://solidaires.org/Declaration-du-8e-congres-de-l-Union-syndicale-Solidaires

Motion "Réforme assurance chômage au 1er octobre - C’est toujours NON et 3 fois NON !!!"

https://solidaires.org/Reforme-assurance-chomage-au-1er-octobre-C-est-toujours-NON-et-3-fois-NON

Motion “Face à l’inflation obtenons l’augmentation des revenus”

https://solidaires.org/Face-a-l-inflation-obtenons-l-augmentation-des-remunerations

Motion "Pour la défense du service public et des agent.es. Pour la représentativité de l’Union syndicale Solidaires. Gagner les élections dans la Fonction Publique !"

https://solidaires.org/Motion-d-actualite-8e-congres-Solidaires

Motion "Pour sauver les espèces"

https://solidaires.org/Pour-sauver-les-especes

Motion “Soutien aux grévistes de l’usine Bergams à Grigny

https://solidaires.org/Soutien-aux-grevistes-de-l-usine-Bergams-a-Grigny

Motion "Un mois de grève des bibliothécaires et ça continue !"

https://solidaires.org/Un-mois-de-greve-des-bibliothecaires-et-ca-continue

Motion “ Soutien à notre co-secrétaire de Solidaires Savoie une des premières cibles de la loi sécurité globale”

https://solidaires.org/Notre-co-secretaire-de-Solidaires-Savoie-une-des-premieres-cibles-de-la-loi

Motion "Stop à la répression des grévistes ! Solidarité avec les salarié.es d’Aldi Beaune en lutte !"

https://solidaires.org/Stop-a-la-repression-des-grevistes-Solidarite-avec-les-salarie-es-d-Aldi-Beaune

Motion "Solidaires accompagne le voyage pour la Vie et dénonce la répression contre les communautés zapatistes, au Chiapas(Mexique)"

https://solidaires.org/Solidaires-accompagne-le-voyage-pour-la-Vie-et-denonce-la-repression-contre-les

Motion “Afghanistan. Solidaires ne tombera pas dans le piège de la “guerre contre le terrorisme”

https://solidaires.org/Afghanistan-L-Union-syndicale-Solidaires-ne-tombera-pas-dans-le-piege-de-la

Motion “Soutien aux journalistes afghans”

https://solidaires.org/Soutien-aux-journalistes-afghans

Motion"Palestine"

https://solidaires.org/Palestine-24850

Motion "Soutien à la mobilisation sociale au Brésil"

https://solidaires.org/Soutien-a-la-mobilisation-sociale-au-Bresil?var_mode=calcul



Article publié le 4 octobre 2021