Nous exigeons une enquête indépendante dans l’assassinat du militant palestinien Nizar Banat par la police palestinienne

Le 24 juin dernier, Nizar Banat, militant palestinien contre la corruption et pour les droits humains, a été arrêté, probablement battu, torturé et assassiné par les forces de sécurité de l’Autorité Palestinienne (AP).

L’Union syndicale Solidaires s’associe à la peine, à l’indignation, aux protestations et aux autres initiatives de la population palestinienne et des défenseurs palestinien-ne-s des droits humains contre ces violations flagrantes des conventions internationales par l’AP.

Nous nous associons à leur demande pour une enquête indépendante, afin de déterminer la responsabilité de ceux qui ont ordonné et exécuté ce crime et de faire rendre des comptes aux responsables.

Nous condamnons fermement cet assassinat, tout comme nous condamnons la lourde répression des forces de sécurité contre la société civile palestinienne. Cela fait des années que les Palestinien-ne-s se plaignent de violations répétées de leurs droits humains, politiques et sociaux par l’AP, que certains semblent découvrir aujourd’hui.

Nous reconnaissons que de telles violations sont facilitées par une structure étatique, l’Autorité Palestinienne, qui a perdu toute responsabilité face à sa population. Suite aux accords d’Oslo, l’AP n’a de souveraineté ni militaire, ni politique, ni financière, et elle n’exerce son pouvoir, intérimaire, que sur des lambeaux de territoires.

Le président Mahmoud Abbas aurait du remettre son mandat en jeu en 2009, mais cela fait 12 ans qu’il est maintenu au pouvoir par Israël et les puissances occidentales, dont la France, pour éviter qu’un dirigeant moins conciliant ne le remplace. Une telle condition entraîne son impunité, et celle de sa police qui travaille main dans la main avec les services secrets israéliens.

Ce sont ces mêmes puissances occidentales qui financent et entraînent les forces de sécurité de l’AP, et qui se retrouvent donc indirectement complices de l’assassinat de Nizar Banat, mais aussi d’autres militants avant lui comme Omar Nayef, Ahmed Halawa ou Bassel el Araj.

Pour mettre fin à cette complicité des États, des institutions et des entreprises avec la corruption de l’AP, mais aussi avec l’occupation militaire israélienne qui en est à l’origine, l’Union syndicale Solidaires appelle également au renforcement de la campagne de Boycott, Désinvestissement et Sanctions contre l’apartheid israélien.

Le démantèlement de l’occupation, des colonies, du Mur de l’apartheid ou du blocus de Gaza sont des étapes préalables à la réalisation des aspirations légitimes de la population palestinienne pour une représentation démocratique et une véritable autodétermination. Ce sont les conditions qui assureront la protection et une véritable liberté d’expression, y compris politique, pour les Palestiniennes et les Palestiniens.

Paris, July 15th 2021

We demand an independent investigation into the murder of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat by the Palestinian police

On June 24, Nizar Banat, a Palestinian anti-corruption and human rights activist, was arrested, probably beaten, tortured and murdered by the Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces.

Union Syndicale Solidaires joins the grief, indignation, protests and other initiatives of the Palestinian population and Palestinian human rights defenders against these flagrant violations of international conventions by the PA.

We join their call for an independent investigation to determine the responsibility of those who ordered and carried out this crime, and to hold those responsible to account.

We strongly condemn this assassination, just as we condemn the heavy-handed repression by the security forces against Palestinian civil society. Palestinians have complained for years about repeated violations of their human, political and social rights by the PA, which some seem to be discovering today.

We recognise that such violations are facilitated by a state structure, the Palestinian Authority, which has lost all accountability to its people. Following the Oslo Accords, the PA has no military, political or financial sovereignty, and only exercises interim power over bits of territory.

President Mahmoud Abbas should have put his mandate on the line in 2009, but for the past 12 years he has been kept in power by Israel and the Western powers, including France, to prevent a less conciliatory leader from replacing him. Such a condition leads to his impunity, and that of his police who works hand in hand with the Israeli secret services.

These are the same Western powers that finance and train the security forces of the PA, and who are therefore indirectly complicit in the assassination of Nizar Banat, but also of other activists before him such as Omar Nayef, Ahmed Halawa or Bassel el Araj.

To put an end to this complicity of States, institutions and companies with the corruption of the PA, but also with the Israeli military occupation which is at the origin of it, the Union syndicale Solidaires also calls for the reinforcement of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign against Israeli apartheid.

The dismantling of the occupation, the settlements, the Apartheid Wall and the blockade of Gaza are prerequisites for the realisation of the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian population for democratic representation and genuine self-determination. These are the conditions that will ensure protection and genuine freedom of expression, including political expression, for Palestinians.